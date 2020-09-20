Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:42s - Published
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals left the hotel in Dubai to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 29.

With two straight wins, Delhi Capitals is on the top of the table while Hyderabad is at the bottom.

Both the teams will battle for the win in Abu Dhabi.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals Delhi based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals leaves for Sharjah to lock horns with Kings XI Punjab [Video]

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals leaves for Sharjah to lock horns with Kings XI Punjab

Rajasthan Royals team on September 27 left for Sharjah Cricket Stadium for their high-hitting match with Kings XI Punjab today evening. This will be Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match No. 9. Rajasthan Royals had started their campaign in grand style with a win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-scoring encounter. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab started their campaign on a heart-breaking note as they lost in the Super Over to Delhi Capitals (DC), but made a brilliant comeback with a massive 97-run win over RCB.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published
IPL 2020: Anrich Nortje praises Axar Patel, calls him 'awesome bowler' [Video]

IPL 2020: Anrich Nortje praises Axar Patel, calls him 'awesome bowler'

While addressing a press conference in Dubai, Delhi Capitals bowler Anrich Nortje praised his team player Axar Patel and said he is "awesome bowler". He said, "Axar is very consistent bowler, He is awesome bowler and nice to use him in power play." All-round team performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on September 25.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India

Anything is chaseable in IPL: Sanju Samson after registering highest-ever successful chase [Video]

Anything is chaseable in IPL: Sanju Samson after registering highest-ever successful chase

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets against Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL-2020 in UAE's Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27. While addressing the post match press conference in Sharjah, the wicket-keeper batsman of Rajasthan Royals squad, Sanju Samson spoke about chasing a total of 224 runs. Sanju said, "You need extra bowler in a batsman paradise like Sharjah as you never know that which bowler is going to go for runs." "If you are batting second in a small ground then you are one step ahead from your opponents and anything is chaseable in IPL," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Federal capital of the United Arab Emirates

Hard to defend anyway if you don't put right total on board: David Warner [Video]

Hard to defend anyway if you don't put right total on board: David Warner

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won by 7 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 8th match of IPL-2020 in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 26. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu Dhabi, the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner said, "KKR bowled well and we were unable to hit the boundaries. We were probably 20-30 runs short and if you don't put the right total on board then it is hard to defend anyway."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published
IPL 2020: Did well as batting unit, says KKR opener Shubhman Gill after victory [Video]

IPL 2020: Did well as batting unit, says KKR opener Shubhman Gill after victory

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won by 7 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 8th match of IPL-2020 in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 26. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu Dhabi on September 26, the opening batsman of Kolkata Knight Riders squad, Shubhman Gill spoke on his performance. He scored 70 (not out) out of 60 balls. Shubhman said, "The plan was simple as I was there to get set and I have to see my team through. The total wasn't that big so it was important for me to stay there and as a batting unit we all did well." "Pat Cummins is one of our best bowlers and we had to start with Pat and Sunil Narine that was the plan. Pat is a world class bowler and one odd day doesn't mean much to us and he bowled very well in this game," he added. "It is decision of the team that who will open innings and who will not," Gill further stated.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:18Published

Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL cricket team based in Hyderabad, India

KKR vs SRH Review and RR vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20 [Video]

KKR vs SRH Review and RR vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20

Kolkata Knight Riders brought their campaign back on track with a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH captain David Warner opted to bat first but his team could manage to post only 142 runs in the face of some tight bowling by KKR. Manish Pandey top scored with 51 runs. KKR's chase was anchored by opener Shubman Gill, who scored an unbeaten 70. In Today’s contest, Rajasthan Royals will take on Kings XI Punjab. Two in form teams coming off big wins. RR have got Jos Buttler ready to play his first match of the season. Hindustan Times Battleground T20 is also available as a podcast on www.htsmartcast.com. Click the link below to enjoy the IPL season aurally, now! https://www.htsmartcast.com/episodes-listing/sports/hindustan-times-battleground-t20-5004895/

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 16:56Published
KKR vs SRH Review and RR vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20 [Video]

KKR vs SRH Review and RR vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20

Kolkata Knight Riders brought their campaign back on track with a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH captain David Warner opted to bat first but his team could manage to post only 142 runs in the face of some tight bowling by KKR. Manish Pandey top scored with 51 runs. KKR's chase was anchored by opener Shubman Gill, who scored an unbeaten 70. In Today’s contest, Rajasthan Royals will take on Kings XI Punjab. Two in form teams coming off big wins. RR have got Jos Buttler ready to play his first match of the season.Hindustan Times Battleground T20 is also available as a podcast on www.htsmartcast.com. Click the link below to enjoy the IPL season aurally, now! https://www.htsmartcast.com/episodes-listing/sports/hindustan-times-battleground-t20-5004895/

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 16:56Published

Shreyas Iyer Shreyas Iyer Indian cricketer

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals enroute Dubai Stadium for their opening match [Video]

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals enroute Dubai Stadium for their opening match

Players of Delhi Capitals boarded buses to reach Dubai International Stadium for their first match of IPL 2020. Team will lock horns with Kings Xi Punjab today. The toss will take place at 7pm. Shreyas Iyer leads the team.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Dubai Dubai Metropolis in United Arab Emirates

Passengers from Dubai, UK lead to rise in COVID-19 cases in India: IIT Study

 The research showed that Covid-19 got induced into Indian states mainly due to international travels with the very first patient travelling from Wuhan in China..
DNA

Chennai: 1.62 kg gold, worth Rs 83.7 lakhs smuggled from Dubai, seized

 Based on intelligence inputs of likely gold smuggling from Dubai, Chennai Air Intelligence Officials have seized seven bundles of gold paste and five gold cut..
DNA

Hyderabad Hyderabad Capital of Telangana, India

World's longest span concrete deck extra-dosed cable stayed bridge inaugurated in Hyderabad [Video]

World's longest span concrete deck extra-dosed cable stayed bridge inaugurated in Hyderabad

Union MoS for Home G Kishan Reddy and Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao inaugurated the span concrete deck extra-dosed cable-stayed bridge at Durgam Cheruvu of Hyderabad on September 25. Built by Larsen and Toubro, the bridge is expected to ease traffic flow towards HITEC City. It will also reduce commute time from Jubilee Hills to Madhapur from 30 to 10 minutes and the distance from Mind Space to Jubilee Hills by 2 kms. As per media reports, this bridge was constructed at the cost of Rs 184 crore.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published

Regular flights to Bastar from Raipur, Hyderabad starts, easing penetration into Red zones

 The journey to Raipur by road is completed in 6 hours and the journey to Hyderabad is completed in about 12 hours.
DNA

Related news from verified sources

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 11th Match, IPL 2020 Abu Dhabi Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch

IPL 2020 Live Streaming - Where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match, full squad
DNA - Published

DC vs SRH: Have you selected Shreyas or Warner as Captain or Vice Captain in Dream11 Team? Here's all you need to know

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Delhi Capitals vs...
DNA - Published

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad best XI - DC vs SRH LIVE at 7:30 PM

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this

Andym6769

Andym IPL: Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad #IndianPremierLeague https://t.co/8X4pKhFxI6 5 minutes ago

tweettovikki

VJQ - Vikash Faster7 🕉️ 💜 RT @JKLCofficial: Best wishes for SunRisers Hyderabad as they get ready to take on the Delhi Capitals. #RisersWithBulandSoch #IPL #IPL2020… 12 minutes ago

SKY_Cricket

#Cricket #ENGvPAK Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Match 11 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Catch the latest scores, updates here 14 minutes ago

vinayakkm

Vinayakk RT @thefield_in: #DCvSRH It's time for match No 11 of #IPL2020 Tonight, #DelhiCapitals take on #SunrisersHyderabad in Abu Dhabi. While… 27 minutes ago

Cricket_World

Cricket World RT @Cricket_World: Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in today's #IPL2020 clash! Who are you siding with? @DelhiCapitals @SunRiser… 46 minutes ago

thefield_in

The Field #DCvSRH It's time for match No 11 of #IPL2020 Tonight, #DelhiCapitals take on #SunrisersHyderabad in Abu Dhabi.… https://t.co/Af6n126U7g 48 minutes ago

milithebot

IPL Bot RT @Kh14245350Adnan: Tonight from 7.30pm on Star Sports, Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. DC have won both their game of IP… 49 minutes ago

Kh14245350Adnan

Adnan Khan Tonight from 7.30pm on Star Sports, Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. DC have won both their game of… https://t.co/m7SbUMwcxM 49 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020 DC vs SRH : Ex-Ranji Cricketer CM Deepak predicts the match winner| Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020 DC vs SRH : Ex-Ranji Cricketer CM Deepak predicts the match winner| Oneindia News

A confident Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 11 of IPL 2020 after two morale-boosting wins. DC have won both their matches – the first a Super Over win and the second a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:06Published
IPL 2020 | Match 11 | DC to Lock Horns with SRH [Video]

IPL 2020 | Match 11 | DC to Lock Horns with SRH

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:30Published
KKR vs SRH: Disappointed about dot balls, not acceptable in T-20 cricket, says Warner [Video]

KKR vs SRH: Disappointed about dot balls, not acceptable in T-20 cricket, says Warner

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won by 7 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 8th match of IPL-2020 in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 26. While addressing the post match..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published