2909 Cat Que Virus

Cat que virus from China has potential to cause disease in India: ICMR

ICMR scientists have flagged presence of another Chinese virus called 'Cat Que Virus', which has a...
Another Chinese virus? ICMR warns India of 'Cat Que Virus' which could spread disease in the country

Even as the world is still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, ICMR scientists have found another...
