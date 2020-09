Holidate on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix romantic comedy movie Holidate, directed by John Whitesell.

It stars Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Jake Manley, Jessica Capshaw, Andrew Bachelor, Frances Fisher, Manish Dayal and Kristin Chenoweth.

Holidate Release Date: October 28, 2020 on Netflix After you watch Holidate on Netflix let us know your review.

