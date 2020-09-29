North Texas Firefighters Head To California To Help Battle Wildfires



Related videos from verified sources Timelapse footage shows fast-moving deadly Zogg Fire in California



Timelapse footage by James Holmes at ALERTWildfire shows the Zogg Fire's smoke billowing across Redding, Shasta County, in northern California on Sunday (September 27) between 2:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:06 Published 5 hours ago Fog blankets San Fransisco skyline as wildfires choke California



Towns around Mount Davidson had a reprieve from wildfire smoke as fog blanketed the area on Monday (September 28). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 6 hours ago More Help On The Way From North Texas



As the historic wildfires in California continue to spread, Texas is sending another wave of help. Nearly 170 firefighters from across the state are flying out to California tomorrow morning. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:03 Published 13 hours ago