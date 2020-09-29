North Texas Firefighters Head To California To Help Battle Wildfires

Timelapse footage shows fast-moving deadly Zogg Fire in CaliforniaTimelapse footage by James Holmes at ALERTWildfire shows the Zogg Fire's smoke billowing across Redding, Shasta County, in northern California on Sunday (September 27) between 2:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
Fog blankets San Fransisco skyline as wildfires choke CaliforniaTowns around Mount Davidson had a reprieve from wildfire smoke as fog blanketed the area on Monday (September 28).
More Help On The Way From North TexasAs the historic wildfires in California continue to spread, Texas is sending another wave of help. Nearly 170 firefighters from across the state are flying out to California tomorrow morning.