North Texas Crews Arrived In California To Help Fight Wildfires

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:47s
Crews struggle to contain record-breaking wildfires in California

Massive wildfires continued to ravage California over the holiday weekend, forcing thousands from...
CBS News - Published


Helicopter collects water to fight Bobcat Fire in California [Video]

Helicopter collects water to fight Bobcat Fire in California

A helicopter collects water to fight the Bobcat Fire in Sierra Madre, California, on Sunday evening (September 13). Hundreds of residents in parts of Arcadia and Sierra Madre were ordered to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:05
Timelapse shows smoke from Creek Fire rolling in over Californian lake [Video]

Timelapse shows smoke from Creek Fire rolling in over Californian lake

Timelapse footage posted on social media by @BTHerman shows thick smoke from the widespread Creek Fire rolling in over Crowley Lake in Central California.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:39
Town Burnt Down Due To Massive Creek Fire [Video]

Town Burnt Down Due To Massive Creek Fire

A small town in the U.S. State of California was burnt down due to a massive wildfire. Only the remains of destroyed buildings and vehicles were found in the form of debris. The entire area looked like..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:45