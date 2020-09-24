Chris Broussard breaks down what the Heat would need to do to upset Lakers, predicts LA to win in 5 | UNDISPUTED

Chris Broussard joins the show to break down what the Miami Heat would need to do to upset LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Broussard believes the Lakers would need to get in their own way and beat themselves.

However, he doesn't believe that will happen and predicts the Lakers to win in 5.