Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah dies at age 91
7 minutes ago
Known as a peacemaker, Kuwait’s 91-year-old
ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah has died.
Kuwait's ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has died, his office announced on Tuesday, plunging his country into mourning for a leader regarded by many Gulf Arabs as a savvy diplomatic operator and a humanitarian champion.
Prior to becoming the ruler of the small, oil-rich Gulf state, Sheikh Sabah spent decades as a foreign minister and has been credited with shaping Kuwait's
1 hour ago
