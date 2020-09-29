Global  
 

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah dies at age 91

Known as a peacemaker, Kuwait’s 91-year-old ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah has died.


Kuwait's ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has died, his office announced on Tuesday, plunging his country into mourning for a leader regarded by many Gulf Arabs as a savvy diplomatic operator and a humanitarian champion.

 Prior to becoming the ruler of the small, oil-rich Gulf state, Sheikh Sabah spent decades as a foreign minister and has been credited with shaping Kuwait's..
CBS News
Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah, has died at the age of 91, state media reported...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesCBC.caBBC NewsKhaleej TimesFT.comHinduDeutsche WelleZee NewsJerusalem PostBelfast Telegraph


The emir steered the tiny, oil-rich country through the tumultuous rivalries of the Middle East.
NYTimes.com - Published


AA RT @qatarnews: Kuwait names H.H. Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as the new Emir https://t.co/M8AnXZ3Aa3 #QatarNews https://t.co/wUwDitvwDx 2 seconds ago

SANJAYA ROSHAN💐🦋 RT @kwttoday: Kuwait: Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah appointed Emir - Kuwait: Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah appointed EmirKuwait: Sheikh N… 4 seconds ago

amjad iqbal RT @sayedzbukhari: Pakistan lost a great brother today and Muslim Ummah lost a pillar of wisdom & a true visionary. Deepest condolences on… 5 seconds ago

m.r.s. RT @vijayanpinarayi: We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of His Majesty Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait.… 7 seconds ago

فهد Aziz RT @ibusolih: Saddened at the passing of Kuwait’s Emir HH Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Sabah. The world has lost a great reformer, dip… 11 seconds ago

Mellody Ghross RT @GermanyDiplo: FM @HeikoMaas on the passing of the Emir of the State of #Kuwait: Sheikh Sabah was a tireless mediator in the Middle East… 11 seconds ago

Hot and Viral News Kuwait Names Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah As New Emir https://t.co/oWdYRfkEuM 13 seconds ago

[email protected] RT @SMQureshiPTI: Sincere condolences to the Royal family, government and people of Kuwait on the passing of the Emir of the state of Kuwai… 14 seconds ago


Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, the ruler of Kuwait who drew on his decades asthe oil-rich nation’s top diplomat to push for closer ties to Iraq after the1990 Gulf War, has died at the age of 91.

