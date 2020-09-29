Kuwait swears in new emir after Sheikh Sabah’s death
Kuwait swears in new emir after Sheikh Sabah’s death
Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah sworn in to receive the body of his half-brother Sheikh Sabah, who died on Tuesday.
