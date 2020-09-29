Global  
 

Kuwait swears in new emir after Sheikh Sabah’s death

Kuwait swears in new emir after Sheikh Sabah's death

Kuwait swears in new emir after Sheikh Sabah’s death

Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah sworn in to receive the body of his half-brother Sheikh Sabah, who died on Tuesday.


Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf sworn in as new ruler of Kuwait

 DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah was sworn in Wednesday as the ruling emir of the tiny oil-rich..
Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah dies at age 91 [Video]

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah dies at age 91

Known as a peacemaker, Kuwait’s 91-year-old ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah has died.

Kuwait mourns Emir Sheikh Sabah [Video]

Kuwait mourns Emir Sheikh Sabah

Kuwait's ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has died, his office announced on Tuesday, plunging his country into mourning for a leader regarded by many Gulf Arabs as a savvy diplomatic operator and a humanitarian champion.

Kuwait's ruler Sheikh Sabah has died at 91

 Prior to becoming the ruler of the small, oil-rich Gulf state, Sheikh Sabah spent decades as a foreign minister and has been credited with shaping Kuwait's..
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah passes away

Kuwait's ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has passed away on Tuesday in a hospital in the...
Queen’s condolences to Kuwait over death of Sheikh Sabah

The Queen has expressed her sadness following the death of the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad...
Crown prince Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah becomes Kuwait's new ruling emir

Sheikh Nawaf briefly served as social affairs and labor minister, then as the deputy chief of...
