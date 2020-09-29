Face of 'Christian Girl Autumn' donated to help trans creator who made her into a meme Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:59s - Published 3 weeks ago Face of 'Christian Girl Autumn' donated to help trans creator who made her into a meme According to Insider, 19-year-old creative writing student Natasha was living in New York City when she googled “fall outfits from 2012,” .searching for a very specific look to make into a meme.That’s when she stumbled upon a 2013 photo of lifestyle blogger Caitlin Covington and her friend Emily Gemma.The photo embodied the aesthetic Natasha was searching for, and the viral “Christian Girl Autumn” meme was born.Covington and Gemma reached out to Natasha and had a laugh over the viral moment.Natasha, who had fallen into the background as the creator of the meme, decided to transition a year later.Unfortunately, the process of transitioning was turning out to be too expensive and she posted the link to a GoFundMe on Twitter.Soon after sharing it, Covington retweeted it to her 42,000 followers and donated $500 to Natasha.“I support her decision 100 percent — I am always in favor of people embracing who they really are and to feel confident in their own skin and find happiness,” Covington told Insider 0

