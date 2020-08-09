Lampard: Positives to take Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:14s - Published 10 minutes ago Lampard: Positives to take Chelsea's Frank Lampard says there are positives he can take despite defeat to Tottenham in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Lampard: I can take plenty of positives



Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says there were still lots of positives to take from the game despite being beaten 2-0 at home to Liverpool in the Premier League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:57 Published 1 week ago Lampard: Chelsea a work in progress



Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard say there are lots of positives ahead of the new season but his tassk is a work in progress. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:08 Published on August 9, 2020

