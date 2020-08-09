Lampard: Positives to take
Chelsea's Frank Lampard says there are positives he can take despite defeat to Tottenham in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
Lampard: I can take plenty of positivesChelsea manager Frank Lampard says there were still lots of positives to take from the game despite being beaten 2-0 at home to Liverpool in the Premier League.
Lampard: Chelsea a work in progressChelsea head coach Frank Lampard say there are lots of positives ahead of the new season but his tassk is a work in progress.