Clay Travis: This is Patrick Mahomes' league, Chiefs will dominate Pats in Week 4 | FOX BET LIVE

The Kansas City Chiefs made easy work of the Baltimore Ravens, and now Week 4 will have them facing off against the New England Patriots.

Clay Travis tells Rachel Bonnetta, Cousin Sal and Todd Fuhrman why he believes Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will dominate Cam Newton and the Pats this Sunday.