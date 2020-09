Glass Fire Is A Huge Economic Blow For Napa, Sonoma Wineries



The Glass Fire is having a huge impact on local attractions in the wine country, destroying and damaging several wineries in it's path. John Ramos reports that even wineries that were spared by the.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:59 Published 7 minutes ago

Glass Fire Updates: Dozens Of Homes Destroyed; More Evacuations Ordered



The latest on the destructive wildfires burning in Northern California's wine country. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:59 Published 49 minutes ago