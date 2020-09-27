Global  
 

President Trump slams Hunter Biden at first presidential debate

Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Duration: 01:05s - Published
President Trump slams Hunter Biden at first presidential debate

President Trump slams Hunter Biden at first presidential debate

President Trump seemed to try to rattle Joe Biden by bringing up Biden’s son, Hunter.


Fake news runs amok as Trump and Biden prepare for the first presidential debate

The big day is finally here.  Tonight, President Donald Trump and the Democratic nominee Joe...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com•CBS News•Newsmax•New Zealand Herald•WorldNews•Zee News•TMZ.com


Debate flashback: Trump and Clinton’s most memorable 2016 moments

As President Trump and Joe Biden gear up for the first of three presidential debates next week, here...
FOXNews.com - Published

Trump defends his response to coronavirus pandemic

At the first presidential debate, Joe Biden slammed President Trump's response to the coronavirus...
CBS News - Published


Biden passionately defends sons [Video]

Biden passionately defends sons

Democratic nominee Joe Biden passionately defended his sons in response to attacks from U.S. President Donald Trump at the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published
Biden: Trump told you virus would be 'gone' by Easter [Video]

Biden: Trump told you virus would be 'gone' by Easter

Responding to President Donald Trump's vaccine claims at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump is the "same man who told you this would go away by Easter."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published
Trump, Biden spar over race, 'law and order' [Video]

Trump, Biden spar over race, 'law and order'

Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump targeted each other's record on race in America and the issue of 'law and order' at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:52Published