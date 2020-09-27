President Trump slams Hunter Biden at first presidential debate
President Trump seemed to try to rattle Joe Biden by bringing up Biden’s son, Hunter.
Sue Zoo RT @mikejaxsid2: @cwebbonline @bannerite Every time trump says Hunter say Ivanka, say eric, say don junior. @JoeBiden #Debate2020 https://t… 17 minutes ago
Gina Tardio "WHERE'S HUNTER": President Trump SLAMS Joe & Hunter Biden at MN rally https://t.co/tI5Cckt7IS via @YouTube 37 minutes ago
Mellow @TrumpWarRoom What is it with these peoples obsession with Hunter?
HE'S
NOT
FUCKING
RUNNING
FOR
OFFICE!
And… https://t.co/3gItbR6QXg 4 hours ago
Mathew K Jallow @JoeBiden @SenRonJohnson
@RudyGiuliani This Los Angeles Times story demonstrates Donald Trump's hypocrisy. Even as… https://t.co/cBIILnsNAu 11 hours ago
David RT @dcexaminer: .@EricTrump: "When the mayor of Moscow was giving the vice president's son three and a half million dollars, you know, I me… 12 hours ago
Gaynor Gregory @CHRISTINE_M69 @MelanieHutsonBi @stilling_time @the_resistor @realDonaldTrump @JoeBiden No there isn’t, because Hun… https://t.co/wsjBGEh89A 1 day ago
Blue in Texas **864511320** @B_Rocks1979 @brianschatz The right’s obsession w Hunter is pretty ironic given how utterly corrupt all of Trump’s… https://t.co/e8sfdELhQh 1 day ago
So shines a good deed in a weary world @AjaforCongress Meanwhile since Hunter isn’t President..we are literally paying Trump’s kids to grift us.
https://t.co/PJolcL9ImC 2 days ago
Biden passionately defends sonsDemocratic nominee Joe Biden passionately defended his sons in response to attacks from U.S. President Donald Trump at the first presidential debate on Tuesday.
Biden: Trump told you virus would be 'gone' by EasterResponding to President Donald Trump's vaccine claims at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump is the "same man who told you this would go away by Easter."
Trump, Biden spar over race, 'law and order'Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump targeted each other's record on race in America and the issue of 'law and order' at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday.