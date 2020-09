Within 15 minutes, the interruptions and talking over one another at Tuesday's presidential debate had deteriorated to the point that Biden blurted out, “Will you shut up, man?”

First Trump, Biden Debate Veers From 'How You Doing?' To 'Will You Shut Up?'

