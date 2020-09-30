Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

1st Presidential Debate Devolves Into Insults

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:26s - Published
1st Presidential Debate Devolves Into Insults

1st Presidential Debate Devolves Into Insults

The gloves are off in the race for the White House, reports Pat Kessler (3:26).WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 29, 2020


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Presidential debate: Trump, Biden clash over Barrett Supreme Court nomination, ObamaCare as insults fly

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden kicked off their first presidential debate...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

petesrod

Peter Ro RT @FriendEden100: First presidential debate devolves into chaos as Trump derails the night with insults and interruptions. https://t.co/Zp… 42 seconds ago

HennigerRanee

Ranee RT @FriendEden100: @realDonaldTrump “First presidential debate devolves into chaos as Trump derails the night with insults and interruption… 2 minutes ago

MaineMomof3

Maine Mom Analysis: US presidential debate quickly devolves into disgrace without strong moderation yeah @ChrisWallace you s… https://t.co/yHztZhOADI 5 minutes ago

FriendEden100

Arctic Friend @realDonaldTrump “First presidential debate devolves into chaos as Trump derails the night with insults and interru… https://t.co/Xrzjr4cXjv 6 minutes ago

RSmith1935

R Smith First presidential debate devolves into chaos as Trump derails the night with insults and interruptions - CNN… https://t.co/lrPDBl8emj 9 minutes ago

notComey

NotComey RT @CNNSotu: First presidential debate devolves into chaos as Trump derails the night with insults and interruptions | @MaeveReston & @StCo… 11 minutes ago

soma77

John Kuykendall US election 2020: First presidential debate devolves into chaos as Trump derails the night with insults and interru… https://t.co/FqqXFZVFVU 12 minutes ago

crosa1988

bluealltheway First presidential debate devolves into chaos as Trump derails the night with insults and interruptions https://t.co/6ydTdF2R5I 14 minutes ago