Congressman Kelly Holds Debate Watch Party
Several dozen supporters of President Trump gathered in New Castle to watch the Presidential Debate in New Castle.
Trump supporters declare president clear debate winnerTrump supporters gathered in City of Industry, east of Los Angeles, on Tuesday (September 29) for a watch party for the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe..
U.S. Senate Debate: Is There An End In Sight To The Harsh Partisanship In Congress?Senator Ed Markey and Congressman Joe Kennedy debate on WBZ-TV and CBSN Boston.
U.S. Senate Debate: What Specific Tax Hikes Will You Support To Help Cut The Federal Deficit?Senator Ed Markey and Congressman Joe Kennedy debate on WBZ-TV and CBSN Boston.