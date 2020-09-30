|
|
|
US: Who won the first presidential debate?
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:30s - Published
US: Who won the first presidential debate?
The teams behind Trump and Biden have claimed victory after the first debate but what about the American public watching at home?
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Watch Video"We welcome Republican nominee, President Trump and Democratic nominee, Joe Biden,"...
Newsy - Published
Also reported by •CBS 2 •FOXNews.com •CBS News •Business Insider
|
Look out, Jim. There's a new reaction guy in town, and his name's Joe.
On Tuesday night, Joe Biden...
Mashable - Published
|
The first presidential debate of 2020 is now in the books, and as predicted, provided a bevy of...
Mediaite - Published
Also reported by •CBS News
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Trump v Biden: First debate gets personal
President Trump and challenger Joe Biden have clashed in the first US presidential debate - the gloves were off from the start.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:43Published
|
Trump and Biden clash over mail-in ballot claims
Donald Trump refused to commit to accepting poll results, saying he isconcerned that mail-in voting will lead to a "fraudulent election". Thepresident made the comments during Tuesday night's first..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:37Published
|
|