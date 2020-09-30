Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US: Who won the first presidential debate?

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:30s - Published
US: Who won the first presidential debate?

US: Who won the first presidential debate?

The teams behind Trump and Biden have claimed victory after the first debate but what about the American public watching at home?


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

President Trump and Biden Spar In Noisy First Presidential Debate

President Trump and Biden Spar In Noisy First Presidential Debate Watch Video"We welcome Republican nominee, President Trump and Democratic nominee, Joe Biden,"...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •CBS 2FOXNews.comCBS NewsBusiness Insider


Joe Biden spent the first debate staring into the camera like Jim Halpert

Look out, Jim. There's a new reaction guy in town, and his name's Joe. On Tuesday night, Joe Biden...
Mashable - Published

What a Sh*t Show: Highs and (Mostly) Lows from the First Presidential Debate of 2020

What a Sh*t Show: Highs and (Mostly) Lows from the First Presidential Debate of 2020 The first presidential debate of 2020 is now in the books, and as predicted, provided a bevy of...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •CBS News



Tweets about this

BeauAiden

S M Ochungo-Jesus Saves RT @CNN: “We had an avalanche of lying from President Trump." CNN’s Daniel Dale breaks down the fact check of the first presidential debat… 2 seconds ago

WILDFLOWERYO

annie🌈 RT @latimes: “I closed it, and you said, ‘He’s xenophobic," Trump said during #Debates2020. Fact check: No, Biden didn’t call Trump’s Chin… 3 seconds ago

xoxotheRose

Rose RT @Italians4Trump: Though, in terms of style, in my view, President Trump was the clear winner—Trump was in command of the conversation, i… 5 seconds ago

LukMoss

Luk Muzz💊 RT @nowthisnews: Presidential nominees got asked about climate change at a debate for the first time in over a decade— Here's what Trump an… 5 seconds ago

sportingdisgust

Noname RT @guardian: Trump ensures first presidential debate is national humiliation | Analysis https://t.co/Ez1aUoA66s 5 seconds ago

akikokelsha

𝕶𝖊𝖑𝖘𝖍𝖆 RT @latimes: “We guaranteed preexisting conditions,” Trump said. Fact check: No, Trump isn’t protecting coverage for preexisting condition… 5 seconds ago

KCTOWN_CK

Casey Kitchel RT @cnni: “We had an avalanche of lying from President Trump." CNN’s Daniel Dale breaks down the fact check of the first presidential deba… 6 seconds ago

chris75salazar

Kris RT @politico: After watching the first presidential debate, undecided voters from battleground states across the country still had plenty t… 6 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump v Biden: First debate gets personal [Video]

Trump v Biden: First debate gets personal

President Trump and challenger Joe Biden have clashed in the first US presidential debate - the gloves were off from the start.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:43Published
Trump and Biden clash over mail-in ballot claims [Video]

Trump and Biden clash over mail-in ballot claims

Donald Trump refused to commit to accepting poll results, saying he isconcerned that mail-in voting will lead to a "fraudulent election". Thepresident made the comments during Tuesday night's first..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published
Presidential debate watch parties happen in Las Vegas [Video]

Presidential debate watch parties happen in Las Vegas

Many attended watch parties in cities across the country to view the first 2020 Presidential Debate, including Las Vegas.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:14Published