Trooper dragged during incident at gas station Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:54s - Published 3 minutes ago Trooper dragged during incident at gas station A Massachusetts State Police trooper was dragged during an incident at a Canton gas station. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend JEN, GOOD MORNING.JENNIFER: THIS ALL HAPPENED ATTHE SHELL GAS STATION BEHIND MEAROUND 10:30 LAST NIGHT.TAKE A LOOK AT THIS SURVEILLANCEVIDEO.POLICE SAY THE TROOPER WASTRYING TO TALK TO THESEMOTORCYCLISTS WHEN ONE OF THEMTOOK OFF, DRAGGING THE TROOPERAWAY FROM THE PALMS AND OUT ONTOROUTE 138.THIS FOLLOWED A REPORT OFMOTORCYCLES RACING IN THE AREA.THE CLERK SAYS ABOUT 10MOTORCYCLISTS PULLED UP WHENTHIS HAPPENED.HERE’S A CLOSER LOOK.POLICE SAY THAT TROOPER IS OK.HE WAS TREATED FOR MINORINJURIES AT THE SCENE BY CANTONFIREFIGHTERS.THE TROOPER DECLINED TRANSPORTTO THE HOSPITAL AND REMAINED ONTHE SCENE INVESTIGATING.POLICE ARE NOW TRYING TOIDENTIFY THOSE TWOMOTORCYCLISTS.IF YOU RECOGNIZE EITHER OF T





You Might Like

Tweets about this