Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kelly Clarkson sued by management firm over alleged unpaid commissions

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Kelly Clarkson sued by management firm over alleged unpaid commissions

Kelly Clarkson sued by management firm over alleged unpaid commissions

Kelly Clarkson is being sued by Starstruck Management Group over alleged unpaid commissions totalling $5.4 million.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

byH_Leitenbauer

HUBERT LEITENBAUER RT @MusicCoffeeLol: Tell me I'm not seeing a management company, takes credit for the talent & hard work of @kellyclarkson !!!! Wtf* “Over… 14 minutes ago

BklynFuk

Glenn Hinton RT @Variety: Kelly Clarkson is being sued by her management company for $1.4 million https://t.co/j75ULj8wec 52 minutes ago

Variety

Variety Kelly Clarkson is being sued by her management company for $1.4 million https://t.co/j75ULj8wec 57 minutes ago

1045and961WXER

SHEBOYGAN'S POINT Disney Plus Lets Subscribers Sync Movies With Friends, Borat Sequel To Land On Amazon, Demi Lovato Is Completely Em… https://t.co/CWsWb71qNW 1 hour ago

radiobenolson

Ben Olson Disney Plus Lets Subscribers Sync Movies With Friends, Borat Sequel To Land On Amazon, Demi Lovato Is Completely Em… https://t.co/7ShTgXnSxU 1 hour ago

1037TheGator

103.7 the Gator Kelly Clarkson Sued by Her Management Company https://t.co/Y0mdVn0BhD 1 hour ago

HeraldNG

The Herald Kelly Clarkson Sued By Management Company Alleging Breach of Contract https://t.co/f3n4OS8b94 1 hour ago

My_CountryMusic

My Country Music RT @TasteOfCountry Kelly Clarkson is being sued by her management company. https://t.co/wfLMqip5ut 2 hours ago