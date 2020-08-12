Global  
 

Jim Parsons battled Covid-19 earlier this year

'The Big Bang Theory' star Jim Parsons has added his name to the list of celebrities who have battled Covid-19.


Jim Parsons Jim Parsons American actor

Jim Parsons Hosts Gay Bacchanal: 'Boys In The Band' Trailer [Video]

Jim Parsons Hosts Gay Bacchanal: 'Boys In The Band' Trailer

Audiences got a look at Netflix’s starry adaptation of “The Boys in the Band” this week with the release of the film’s first trailer, viewable above. Based on Mart Crowley’s seminal 1968 stage play, “The Boys in the Band” follows a group of gay friends living in New York back then. Michael (played by Jim Parsons) is hosting a birthday party for his pal Harold (Zachary Quinto) at a swanky Manhattan apartment. The film is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello.

Jim Parsons dog dy*ng helped him make decision to quit 'The Big Bang Theory' [Video]

Jim Parsons dog dy*ng helped him make decision to quit 'The Big Bang Theory'

Jim Parsons has recalled how the de*th of his dog had been a big factor in why he walked away from 'The Big Bang Theory' after 12 seasons.

Jim Parsons and husband Todd Spiewak both struck down with ‘brutal’ COVID-19

Jim Parsons has revealed that he and his husband Todd Spiewak both suffered with COVID-19. The former...
Economist: Depression Will Lead To Boom [Video]

Economist: Depression Will Lead To Boom

A prominent Wall Street strategist told CNBC the stock market may see a "wartime boom" next year following the US economy's "depression-like collapse." Jim Paulsen is one of a hand full of economists..

Jim Parsons glad he came out, says it was a 'great thing' for him [Video]

Jim Parsons glad he came out, says it was a 'great thing' for him

Jim Parsons believes his decision to come out as gay in 2016 was a "great thing" for him.

