'Dembele similar to Sancho'
Sol Bamba says Manchester United have to move on from Jadon Sancho and that Ousmane Dembele would be the perfect replacement.
mondoola The comparative value of signing Sarr for 45m is literally the same as paying 120 for Sancho
Furthermore, very sim… https://t.co/65KFH8XtNs 8 hours ago
Kelvin @Nick__4 @king_Richard007 @goal I'm a United fan but tbh if it was up to me I would pick Dembele over Sancho , coz… https://t.co/w88oBJve9P 13 hours ago
RayRay Take it from Barca fans
A fully fit Demebele is NOT better than Jadon Sancho
Dembele has technical deficiencies s… https://t.co/3AdzuZUpZr 17 hours ago
Al! @_nseobong Why Dembele when you have a similar player Greenwood.. why Sarr when you still holding to James and Ling… https://t.co/84rpNdJb5c 18 hours ago
Mick Sin City 🤪 @UnitedPeoplesTV Why don’t we take Dembele on a loan and work on Sancho for next summer with a proper bid. Wait for… https://t.co/iDCZDKZh8O 18 hours ago
vrn @utdreport @FApor_elmundo We walked away from Bale deal because of concerns of him being injury prone, right? If so… https://t.co/UqNCcSLP4M 18 hours ago
Anti-Glazers.. @UtdZyy @mufcMPB @FApor_elmundo No one knows the future....dembele could come in and stay fit and perform really we… https://t.co/mwkQ2oIQS5 18 hours ago
demarius @NaldoUtd @MysticalMartial obv but a fit dembele put up similar numbers sancho did with the same team in the same league 19 hours ago