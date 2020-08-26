Moderna Says Older Patients Responding Well To Coronavirus Vaccine

Moderna Says Vaccine Has Good Response In Older Patients Cambridge-based Moderna says it is seeing a good response to its coronavirus vaccine in older patients.

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday that an analysis of the early-stage data of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed it induced immune responses in older adults that were similar to younger participants.