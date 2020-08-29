Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Family is hoping $50K reward will put woman's killer behind bars

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Family is hoping $50K reward will put woman's killer behind bars

Family is hoping $50K reward will put woman's killer behind bars

The family of Wilma Hochstetler is remembering her life and looking for answers about her murder.

"she was the best mother to her children " a family is looking for answers after their sister...mother... and wife was killed.

A worthington, indiana family is still looking for justice after a robbery and shooting killed their loved one.

Now -- the family is offering a reward for anyone with answers.

News 10's sarah lehman spoke with the brother of the woman who was killed.

Sarah's in our studio right now.

In your top story tonight... she has more on why the family says they're looking for answers for you!

It's been almost two weeks.

The family of wilma hochstetler is still looking for answers.

They're hoping a 50 thousand dollar reward will put her killer behind bars.

The family of wilma hochstetler is remembering her life.

"she was more concerned about her children being happy and having their little treasures whether it's a turtle in a box in the corner of the kitchen and just things like that /// you could see when you walked into their place that she wanted her children to have the things they loved."

Less than two weeks ago hochstetler... her husband... and their youngest son ran into some car troubles in indianapolis.

When they stopped to try and fix it... they were robbed and then shot.

Wilma died at the scene.

"to hear these children over the weekend you know it's just you could just hear them wheeping and crying for the loss of their mother and they just loved her so much and it just breaks your heart."

Timothy slabaugh is wilma's brother.

He says over the past week he's been helping to plan her services... helping his brother in law who has been in the hospital... and trying to get answers about his sisters murder.

"they were just common folk" tuesday -- slabaugh spent hours around indianapolis.

He was passing out and hanging up these flyers.

Advertising a 50 thousand dollar reward for anyone with information that would lead to an arrest and prosecution.

He says it's to save lives of others in the city.

"trying to prevent this from happening to another family because it will happen.

If this guy gets left out on the street it will happen again."

There is a go happen again."

Street it will happen again."

There is a go there is a go fund me page... and a facebook page where they are posting updates about this case.

We've linked you to all of that over on our website.

W-t-h-i-t-v dot com.

Back to you




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

$20K Reward Offered To Catch Shooter Who Killed Boy, 10, In La Puente [Video]

$20K Reward Offered To Catch Shooter Who Killed Boy, 10, In La Puente

Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a killer who fatally shot a 10-year-old boy as he rode in a car with his family in La Puente.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:02Published
£20,000 reward for information on Lana Purcell disappearance in 2011 [Video]

£20,000 reward for information on Lana Purcell disappearance in 2011

The family of a missing woman has spoken of the “absolute hell” it has gonethrough almost 10 years after her disappearance. Lana Purcell was 27 when shedisappeared from the area of Wellesley Road..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published
Family Members Of Pregnant Woman Fatally Shot In Howard County Plead For Answers [Video]

Family Members Of Pregnant Woman Fatally Shot In Howard County Plead For Answers

Police have increased the reward for information in the death of 30-year-old Rabiah Ahmad and her baby in Columbia.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:12Published