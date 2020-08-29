Video Credit: WTHI - Published 7 minutes ago

The family of Wilma Hochstetler is remembering her life and looking for answers about her murder.

Family is hoping $50K reward will put woman's killer behind bars

"she was the best mother to her children " a family is looking for answers after their sister...mother... and wife was killed.

A worthington, indiana family is still looking for justice after a robbery and shooting killed their loved one.

Now -- the family is offering a reward for anyone with answers.

It's been almost two weeks.

The family of wilma hochstetler is still looking for answers.

They're hoping a 50 thousand dollar reward will put her killer behind bars.

The family of wilma hochstetler is remembering her life.

"she was more concerned about her children being happy and having their little treasures whether it's a turtle in a box in the corner of the kitchen and just things like that /// you could see when you walked into their place that she wanted her children to have the things they loved."

Less than two weeks ago hochstetler... her husband... and their youngest son ran into some car troubles in indianapolis.

When they stopped to try and fix it... they were robbed and then shot.

Wilma died at the scene.

"to hear these children over the weekend you know it's just you could just hear them wheeping and crying for the loss of their mother and they just loved her so much and it just breaks your heart."

Timothy slabaugh is wilma's brother.

He says over the past week he's been helping to plan her services... helping his brother in law who has been in the hospital... and trying to get answers about his sisters murder.

"they were just common folk" tuesday -- slabaugh spent hours around indianapolis.

He was passing out and hanging up these flyers.

Advertising a 50 thousand dollar reward for anyone with information that would lead to an arrest and prosecution.

He says it's to save lives of others in the city.

"trying to prevent this from happening to another family because it will happen.

If this guy gets left out on the street it will happen again."

There is a go there is a go fund me page... and a facebook page where they are posting updates about this case.

