Stars slam President Donald Trump after debate
Video Credit: Bang Media
- Duration: 01:02s - Published
Stars slam President Donald Trump after debate
Mark Hamill, Bette Midler, Kelly Rowland and John Legend were among the stars who condemned President Donald Trump for his conduct during his debate with Joe Biden.
A 'messy, sloppy, uncomfortable' first debate
[NFA] Two political scientists who tuned in for the first U.S. presidential debate described the frustrating ordeal of trying to make sense of a showdown dominated by interruptions and insults. This..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:06Published
