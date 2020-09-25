Hathras gang-rape case: Youth Congress workers stage protest outside Raj Bhavan

Legal and Human Rights Department of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) filed a complaint to National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Hathras gang-rape case. They registered a petition for seeking issuance to the chief secretary of the Uttar Pradesh state "to investigate the case of Hathras gang-rape and murder of a Dalit girl in a time bound manner." "We demanded security to the family members of victim and to pay compensation to the parents of the victim and also to frame guidelines to protect the Dalits especially the minor children and women in Uttar Pradesh," said DPCC Legal and Human Rights Department Chairman Advocate Sunil Kumar.
All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) and All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) staged protest demanding justice for Hathras gang-rape victim in Kolkata. One of the protestors said, "We demand strict action against every individual involved in the case." The 19-year-old girl was gang-raped by four men on September 14 in Hathras, when she went to gather fodder for her cattle. She succumbed to injuries on morning of September 29 at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.
Punjab Youth Congress workers staged a protest against the farm laws near India Gate in Delhi on September 28. A tractor was also set ablaze by the protestors. They were protesting against the farm reforms and other issues. According to Delhi Police, around 15- 20 persons gathered and tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off and tractor was also removed. Probe in the matter is underway.
A massive protest along with a torch rally was held in Tripura's Agartala on Sep 24. The youth Congress protestors are agitating against the new agriculture reforms bills. The protestors raised slogans against the government and new farm bills. Supporting the farm bills, government said, this will bring revolutionary changes in lives of farmers.
Samajwadi Party Secretary General, Ram Gopal Yadav on Hathras gang-rape case accused the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of deciding the punishment depending on the caste of a person. He further said that the body was burned so that in the end they can manipulate that rape did not happen. Yadav said, "When the head of a state starts to decide the punishment depending on the caste of a person, then it becomes difficult to control people committing crimes. The body of the victim in the Hathras case was burned so that in the end they can manipulate that rape did not happen. They will show this only in the end. As the main accuse is of the same caste that of the Chief Minister, therefore he cannot be acquitted."
Delhi Commission for Women, Chief Swati Maliwal wrote a letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and all other judges pleading for justice in Hathras case. She also demanded, "Immediate suspension and punitive action against all erring police and administrative officials including the senior-most officials." Maliwal also raised question over UP police and state government. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday has set up a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Hathras gang-rape incident.
Protests have broken out in many parts of Uttar Pradesh against the Hathras incident. Congress workers were lathi charged and detained by police when they were going to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence in Lucknow. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has demanded the Chief Minister’s resignation over the Hathras shocker. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has set up a Special Investigation Team in the case and sought a report within seven days. PM Modi also called up the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and called for strict action against the guilty. Uttar Pradesh police is facing fire over the victim’s family members’ allegations that they forcefully cremated the victim’s body in the wee hours despite objections from the family members. The local administration has said that they had sought the family members’ permission before her cremation. The woman was raped in a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday. Watch the full video for all the details.
To combat air pollution due to stubble burning, Delhi government to provide a 'free solution' to farmers. The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on September 30 said, "We'll use technology developed by Pusa Agriculture Institute, to curb stubble burning. The institute's capsule can be mixed with jaggery and chickpea flour and it turns the crop stubble into manure. This mix will be prepared by the govt under the guidance of the institute from Oct 5." "In Delhi, there is 800 hectare where non-basmati rice is grown. Delhi Govt will provide this solution to the farmers free of cost. It will cost us less than Rs 20 lakhs. As per the institute, this method helps enrich the quality of soil," Kejriwal added.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leader Kailash Vijayvargiya commented over Hathras gang-rape case. While reacting over a question the leader said, "The accused have been arrested and case has been sent..
A day after a 19-year-old gangrape victim passed away in a Delhi hospital, massive protests have broken out in Hathras. The victim’s family members have alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police cremated..
In the wake of Hathras rape case that has left the country in jitters, Judo Association CEO and IBPJA founder Munawar Anzar shows how a woman can make the best use of simple items like a pen or a hair..
