Hathras gang-rape case: Youth Congress workers stage protest outside Raj Bhavan

Youth Congress workers staged protest outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on September 30 demanding justice for Hathras gang-rape victim.

Protestors also demanded resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The 19-year-old girl was gang-raped by four men on September 14 in Hathras, when she went to gather fodder for her cattle.

She succumbed to injuries on morning of September 29 at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Family has accused the police of performing her last rites without their consent at wee hours of September 30.

Protestors were later detained by the state police.