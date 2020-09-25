Global  
 

Islamic State expanding its presence in South Asia under Pakistan's patronage, say experts

Islamic State expanding its presence in South Asia under Pakistan's patronage, say experts

Islamic State expanding its presence in South Asia under Pakistan's patronage, say experts

Amsterdam-based think tank, European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) hosted a Webinar titled, 'Rise of ISIS in South Asia', on the sidelines of the 45th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

A panel of scholars, policy analysts and researchers in the field of terrorism and South Asian politics deliberated upon the origins of the Islamic State of Khorasan province, its main areas of operation and assessed its number of fighters mostly belonging to Pakistani origin.


