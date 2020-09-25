Islamic State expanding its presence in South Asia under Pakistan's patronage, say experts

A panel of scholars, policy analysts and researchers in the field of terrorism and South Asian politics deliberated upon the origins of the Islamic State of Khorasan province, its main areas of operation and assessed its number of fighters mostly belonging to Pakistani origin.
Updating on Budgam encounter, Kashmir IGP, Vijay Kumar informed that both the terrorists killed in the encounter were affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit. "One soldier was injured andtwo terrorists were killed. Both the terrorists were affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit. One of them was a citizen of Pakistan, while the other was from Pulwama district," said Vijay Kumar, Kashmir IGP. Two unidentified terrorists were killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Oct 27.
The commissioning ceremony of ship Kanaklata Barua was held on Sep 30 at Coast Guard headquarters in Delhi. Director General of Indian Coast Guard, Krishnaswamy Natarajan and others officials attended the event. ICG DG said, "It is my honour as Director General of Indian Coast Guard to welcome this gathering to commission Indian Coast Guard ship Kanaklata Barua. Indian Coast Guard being largest in South-Asian region deals with dynamic situation and is vital in protecting wide-ranging multi-interest of nation. Even amid pandemic, maritime security continues to be challenging task."
Since the late 1980s Pakistan's military establishment has used youth from Jammu and Kashmir to join its various terrorist proxies like Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taibah and Jaish-e-Mohammed, said the director of Amsterdam based think-tank, the European Foundation for South Asian Studies, Junaid Qureshi. Junaid told the UN that rejection of India was the slogan dictated to the youth of Kashmir as Islamabad's aim was Islamic Caliphate and merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan. He added, "Today, led by its Foreign Minister, Pakistan is demanding a return of the autonomy that Jammu and Kashmir had earlier enjoyed under the Indian Constitution. The same Constitution against which, it started this proxy war in which Kashmiris were massacred".
Massive protests were held in Gilgit-Baltistan against the atrocities by Pakistan in the region. People were protesting against the arrest of prominent activists and anyone who raises their voice against the administration. They demanded the immediate release of all activists and politicians who had been arrested. Protesters argued that the Pakistan government was rattled by the how its brutal strategies in the region had been exposed by activists at the UNHRC. Watch the full video for all the details.
India slammed Pakistan on the issue of terrorism at United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva on October 01. He also raised the situation of minorities, women rights, children rights, Journalists in Pakistan at the UN Human rights council."As a responsible member of this Council, India would like to remind Pakistan that the agenda under discussion is Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action (VDPA). Nevertheless, what we all have been witnessing in this session so far is insensible ranting by Pakistan, that has only exposed their ulterior motive of hijacking and abusing every agenda of this Council to peddle their mendacious narrative aimed at maligning my country," said Vimarsh while addressing 7th Right of Reply against Pakistan. "Whenever there is a discussion on terrorism the failed State of Pakistan plays victim card so as to distract international community's attention from reality that Pakistan is unabashedly harbouring and supporting UN proscribed terrorists and terrorist organization," he said.