A disabled 14-year-old has been making use of his feet to complete his daily chores in northern India's Uttar Pradesh after losing both his arms in an accident.

Teen in India has no hands and uses his feet to draw, eat, and clean perfectly

A disabled 14-year-old has been making use of his feet to complete his daily chores in northern India's Uttar Pradesh after losing both his arms in an accident.

Video footage from September 23 shows the extraordinary teenager using his feet to write, paint, and even sweep the floor with a broom.

Gopal Dixit, a resident of Jalalabad village in Kannauj, lost both of his arms while playing cricket in 2008 when he was just three years old.

Dixit accidentally touched electrical wiring while fetching a cricket ball and was electrocuted.

He also suffered injuries on the top of his head.

After being taken to the hospital, doctors advised Dixit's family to amputate both of his arms. He then received critical medical care for over a year.

Recently, Dixit participated in an Indian Sanskrit Knowledge examination, where he finished in first place.