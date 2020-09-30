Delta and Southwest decline money from the federal government
Seven airlines are getting more money from the federal government.
That's because both Delta and Southwest are not taking their part of the 25 billion dollar loan.
The two airlines say they've been able to arrange financing in the private market instead.
