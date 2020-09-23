Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020 | Match 12 | KKR beat RR by 37 Runs

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:28s - Published
IPL 2020 | Match 12 | KKR beat RR by 37 Runs

IPL 2020 | Match 12 | KKR beat RR by 37 Runs

Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday coasted to a 37-run win over Rajasthan Royals.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

KKR vs SRH Review and RR vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20 [Video]

KKR vs SRH Review and RR vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20

Kolkata Knight Riders brought their campaign back on track with a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH captain David Warner opted to bat first but his team could manage to post only 142 runs in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 16:56Published
KKR vs SRH Review and RR vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20 [Video]

KKR vs SRH Review and RR vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20

Kolkata Knight Riders brought their campaign back on track with a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH captain David Warner opted to bat first but his team could manage to post only 142 runs in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 16:56Published
IPL 2020: KKR captain backs Pat Cummins after costly spell against MI [Video]

IPL 2020: KKR captain backs Pat Cummins after costly spell against MI

Mumbai Indians displayed a stunning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to seal a comfortable 49-run victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on September 23. On being asked about..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:02Published