Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:35s - Published 3 minutes ago

What COVID-19 precautions will be in place on Election Day?

TO SEE.IF YOU'RE VOTING IN PERSON INHamilton CountY EXPECT TWEARA MASK.

YOU'LL ALSO SEEPLASTIC BARRIERS IN BETWEENYOU AND POLL WORKERS.

PKG:WITH EARLY VOTING STARTINGOCTOBER 6TH AND 34 DAYS UNTILELECTION DAY, THE HamiltonCounty BOARD OF ELECTIONS ISPREPARING ITS SAFETY PLAN.GWEN MCFARLIN- Hamilton CountyBOARD OF ELECTIONS MEMBER"wewill clean every polling areawhere a person actually,physically stands after eachperson Hamilton County BOARDOF ELECTIONS MEMBER GWENMCFARLIN DISCUSSED THCHANGESAT THE Hamilton CountyCOVID-19 BRIEFING WEDNESDAYMORNING.

GWEN MCFARLIN-Hamilton County BOARD OFELECTIONS MEMBER"We willprovide safe equipment, handsanitizer.

We will alsoprovide masks if a persondoesn't have a mask." THROUGHTHE CARES ACT, THE B-O-ERECEIVED A 1.4 MILLION DOLLARGRANT TO PROVIDE PERSONALPROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT HamiltonCounty HEALTH COMMISSIONERGREG KESTERMAN SAYS HE'SPLEASED WITH THE PROCEDURES INPLACE AND MADE AN ADDITIONALRECOMMENDATION GREG KESTERMAN-Hamilton County HEALTHCOMMISSIONER"you know when youwalk up to a voting booth,each booth has a pen attachedto it.

Trying to figure outways to get the pen out of thepicture so that we cansanitize pens in betweenpeople and provide a new penis one of the items we workedwith them to make sure theywere ready to go."SHERRYPOLAND- DIRECTOR OF THEHAMILTON COUNTY BOARD OFELECTIONS"we have poll workerswho are assigned the duty of asanitation tech.

Their job isto sanitize the voting boothand the pens after everyvoter." THE B-O-E IS ALSOREMINDING PEOPLE ABOUT MAIL-INOPTIONS AND BALLOT DROP-OFFS.THE VOTER REGISTRATIONDEADLINE IS NEXT MONDAYOCTOBER 5TH.

EARLY VOTING INOHIO BEGINS TUESDAY OCTOBER6TH.

IN Hamilton County, RAVENRICHARD, WCPO NINNEWS.