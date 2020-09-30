Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indiana Senator responds to President Trump's statement on Proud Boys and Antifa during the debate

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Indiana Senator responds to President Trump's statement on Proud Boys and Antifa during the debate

Indiana Senator responds to President Trump's statement on Proud Boys and Antifa during the debate

Indiana Senator responds to President Trump's statement on Proud Boys and Antifa during the debate

To you we reached out to senators "mike braun" ..

"todd young," and represenative "larry buschon" from the hoosier state.

Today, we were able to talk with mike braun in a media call.

He says ..

There could've been less interuptions across the board.

Braun addressed this moment--- go ahead, who would you like me to condemn?"

Chris wallace/moderator: "white supremacists."

President donald trump: "proud boys, stand back and stand by.

But i'll tell you want, somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left.

Because this is not a right wing problem.

This is a left wing problem."

/// butted with i think there you need to be clear in that we condem any extremism..

On either side of the spectrum.

Our country is not about that.

With the high decibal level, i think might've confused some of his statement.

Statement.

Of his confused some think might've confused some of his statement.

We plan to talk with we plan to we plan to talk with senator todd young tomorrow.

Tonight on nightwatch, we'll hear from a local democratic




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump fails to denounce white supremacy in first presidential debate: 'almost everything I see comes from the left'

'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by, but I’ll tell you what, somebody has got to do something...
Haaretz - Published

Trump's Proud Boys comment at debate sparks pushback, outrage; Tim Scott asks him to clarify

President Trump's reaction to a question about far-right white supremacist groups during Tuesday's...
FOXNews.com - Published

'Standing by sir': Proud Boys praise Trump's comment telling them to 'stand by' during first presidential debate

Members of the far-right group celebrated online over the president's statement during the first...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Confusion, Worry Surround Trump's Message To Proud Boys Organization During Debate [Video]

Confusion, Worry Surround Trump's Message To Proud Boys Organization During Debate

Confusion and worry surround President Donald Trump's message to the Proud Boy organizations, in which he said "stand back and stand by."

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:41Published
Obscure far-right group becomes global name [Video]

Obscure far-right group becomes global name

Proud Boys, classified by the FBI as extremist, was name-checked by the US President during the bitter debate with Joe Biden.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:37Published
NJ Sen. Bob Menendez Blasts President Trump Over Debate Behavior [Video]

NJ Sen. Bob Menendez Blasts President Trump Over Debate Behavior

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez joined Cheddar to discuss the first Presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden. Menendez calls the event a disgrace largely in part because of the..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:31Published