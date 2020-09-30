Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 minutes ago

Indiana Senator responds to President Trump's statement on Proud Boys and Antifa during the debate

To you we reached out to senators "mike braun" ..

"todd young," and represenative "larry buschon" from the hoosier state.

Today, we were able to talk with mike braun in a media call.

He says ..

There could've been less interuptions across the board.

Braun addressed this moment--- go ahead, who would you like me to condemn?"

Chris wallace/moderator: "white supremacists."

President donald trump: "proud boys, stand back and stand by.

But i'll tell you want, somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left.

Because this is not a right wing problem.

This is a left wing problem."

/// butted with i think there you need to be clear in that we condem any extremism..

On either side of the spectrum.

Our country is not about that.

With the high decibal level, i think might've confused some of his statement.

We plan to talk with we plan to we plan to talk with senator todd young tomorrow.

