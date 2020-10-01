NASCAR Cup Series returns to Watkins Glen International in 2021

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 4 days ago

After being moved off the NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Watkins Glen International will once again host a race in August 2021.

Fans in our area can circle a date on the calendar when they can drive their own cars to watch the pros race theirs in watkins glen.

Watkins glen international announced that the nascar cup series will betut eighth, 2021 for the traditionally annual "go bowling at the glen" event.

Nascar released it's 2021 cup series schedule earlier today with w-g-i hosting the 24th race on the docket.

This year's race was moved to daytona international speedway due to travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic - marking the first time the famous road course wasn't featured on the nascar cup series schedule since 1984.

Today marks the end of one of the most memorable eras in the history