Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The 100 Series finale

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:11s - Published
The 100 Series finale

The 100 Series finale

The 100 7x16 The Last War- Clip of the series finale - The 100 7x16 "The Last War" Season 7 Episode 16 Sneak Peek (Series Finale) - SERIES FINALE – After all the fighting and loss, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends have reached the final battle.

But is humanity worthy of something greater?

Lindsey Morgan, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star.

The episode was written and directed by Jason Rothenberg (#716).

Original airdate 9/30/2020.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'The 100' Showrunner Jason Rothenberg Teases Surprise Guests For Series Finale

The 100‘s series finale is airing TONIGHT (September 30)! The CW show is coming to an end after...
Just Jared Jr - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The 100 S07E16 The Last War - Series Finale [Video]

The 100 S07E16 The Last War - Series Finale

The 100 7x16 "The Last War" Season 7 Episode 16 Promo Trailer HD (Series Finale) - SERIES FINALE – After all the fighting and loss, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends have reached the final..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:20Published
Inside the Series Finale of Greenleaf [Video]

Inside the Series Finale of Greenleaf

'Greenleaf' show creator Craig Wright unpacks the final episode of the series.

Credit: OWN - Affiliate     Duration: 01:00Published