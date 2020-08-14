The 100 Series finale

The 100 7x16 The Last War- Clip of the series finale - The 100 7x16 "The Last War" Season 7 Episode 16 Sneak Peek (Series Finale) - SERIES FINALE – After all the fighting and loss, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends have reached the final battle.

But is humanity worthy of something greater?

Lindsey Morgan, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star.

The episode was written and directed by Jason Rothenberg (#716).

Original airdate 9/30/2020.