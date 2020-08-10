Gandhi Jayanti: Visiting Sabarmati Ashram; why Mahatma didn't return after 1930

The Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat's Ahmedabad is a significant milestone in India's freedom journey.

It was set up in 1917 and was home to MK and Kasturba Gandhi for around a decade.

The Ashram was meant as a school for satyagrahis, and boasted notable inhabitants like Vinoba Bhave, Madeleine Slade aka Mira, and Maganlal Gandhi.

It was from Sabarmati Ashram that Gandhi launched his iconic Dandi March against the British salt law in 1930.

Sadly, he never visited the Ashram again.

While leaving, the Mahatma had vowed to return only after India attained independence, but he was assassinated months after the country's liberation.

After leaving Sabarmati, Gandhi had set up the Sevagram Ashram in Maharashtra's Wardha.

