Gandhi Jayanti: Visiting Sabarmati Ashram; why Mahatma didn't return after 1930

The Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat's Ahmedabad is a significant milestone in India's freedom journey. It was set up in 1917 and was home to MK and Kasturba Gandhi for around a decade. The Ashram was meant as a school for satyagrahis, and boasted notable inhabitants like Vinoba Bhave, Madeleine Slade aka Mira, and Maganlal Gandhi. It was from Sabarmati Ashram that Gandhi launched his iconic Dandi March against the British salt law in 1930. Sadly, he never visited the Ashram again. While leaving, the Mahatma had vowed to return only after India attained independence, but he was assassinated months after the country's liberation. After leaving Sabarmati, Gandhi had set up the Sevagram Ashram in Maharashtra's Wardha. Watch the full video for more.
Mutt and Ashrams in Mathura are preparation in full swing to provide online 'darshan' facility to devotees for Janmashtami festival. Due to pandemic, India will witness an extraordinary celebration of Janmashtami online, which will be remembered for long. Online Janmashtami has commenced in Mathura from August 10. Considering the pandemic, this time the holy water will be replaced by sanitizers and priests will be seen wearing masks while chanting mantras. One of the priests said, "For the first time in the history of India, Bhagwat Gita is being telecasted online."
A para-cycling rally organised by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has reached Rajasthan's Jaipur on September 26. The para-cycling rally started from Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram on September 17. It will culminate at Raj Ghat in Delhi on October 02 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Around 24 members are participating in para-cycling rally including 6 women. Speaking to ANI, a CRPF commandant said, "The para-cycling rally started from Sabarmati Ashram on September 17 and will culminate at Raj Ghat in Delhi on October 02."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed electric pottery wheels via video conferencing on September 30. He distributed the pottery wheels among 200 potters across 20 villages of his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar in Gujarat.
The process of dismantling the world’s longest serving aircraft carrier INS Viraat has begun in Alang, Gujarat. INS Viraat was inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1987 and decommissioned in 2017. In July 2019, the Centre had informed Parliament of the decision to scrap INS Viraat. The decision was taken after the vessel could not be handed over to any state government because of lack of ‘self-sustaining financially complete’ proposal to preserve the vessel. This Centaur-class aircraft carrier of Indian Navy remained in service for three decades and holds the Guinness record for the world’s longest-serving warship. INS Viraat has served in several military operations like the Operation Jupiter, Operation Parakram and Operation Vijay. Capabilities of this mighty ship included maritime and land-based missions as well as engagements in anti-submarine warfare. Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya bid final farewell to the aircraft carrier and said that around 40% of the global ships numbering about 280 are recycled annually at Alang. Watch the full video for all the details.
Two art lovers from Ahmedabad are making limited-edition playing cards featuring pandemic-themed art by 55 young artists. Proceeds go to an NGO that feeds those left homeless, unemployed and hungry in the lockdown and its aftermath.
After Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's 'Haramkhor Ladki' remark on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut drew criticism, the former said that if Kangana apologises to Maharashtra for her 'Mumbai feels like PoK' remark, then he can think about apologising to her for his statement. "If that girl (Actor Kangana Ranaut) will apologise to Maharashtra, then I will think about it (of apologising). She calls Mumbai a mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?," he asked.