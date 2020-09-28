President Ram Nath Kovind celebrates 75th birthday: A peek into his life so far|Oneindia News

President Ram Nath Kovind celebrates his 75th birthday today.

Ram Nath Kovind is serving as the 14th and current President of India.

Prior to his nomination, he served as the 26th Governor of Bihar from 2015 to 2017 and as a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from 1994 to 2006.

He attended school and college in Kanpur.

He first studied commerce for Bachelors and then attained his Law degree from Kanpur University.

Let's take a peek into his life story.

