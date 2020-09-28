Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Ram Nath Kovind celebrates 75th birthday: A peek into his life so far|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:59s - Published
President Ram Nath Kovind celebrates 75th birthday: A peek into his life so far|Oneindia News

President Ram Nath Kovind celebrates 75th birthday: A peek into his life so far|Oneindia News

President Ram Nath Kovind celebrates his 75th birthday today.

Ram Nath Kovind is serving as the 14th and current President of India.

Prior to his nomination, he served as the 26th Governor of Bihar from 2015 to 2017 and as a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from 1994 to 2006.

He attended school and college in Kanpur.

He first studied commerce for Bachelors and then attained his Law degree from Kanpur University.

Let's take a peek into his life story.

#RamNathKovind #PresidentOfIndia #KovindTurns75


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

President Ram Nath Kovind's 75th birthday: Wishes pour in from PM, Naidu, others

As President of India Ram Nath Kovind turns 75 today, many leaders took to Twitter to extend...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

MP farmers extend support for farm laws [Video]

MP farmers extend support for farm laws

Farmers of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur praised the farm laws. They showed confidence in the government and said that the farm laws are in complete favor of the farmers as it will get them the correct..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:31Published
'Farm laws are like dagger through farmers' heart': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre [Video]

'Farm laws are like dagger through farmers' heart': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday interacted with farmers from several states virtually. The interaction comes amid nationwide protests over the three farm laws. Gandhi accused Centre of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:59Published
Amrinder Singh joins farmers' protest, says 'Pakistan's ISI may take advantage' | Oneindia News [Video]

Amrinder Singh joins farmers' protest, says 'Pakistan's ISI may take advantage' | Oneindia News

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said his government will move the Supreme Court against the three farm bills pushed through the Parliament by the Centre last week as he staged a sit-in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:48Published