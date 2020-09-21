Ram Vilas Paswan passes away: President, PM Modi, others pay tribute

Global  
 

Tributes pour in for Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan who passed away on Thursday.

President Ram Nath Kovind said 'nation lost a visionary leader'.

Calling it a 'personal loss' PM Modi said he is 'saddened beyond words'.

PM Modi said that he has lost a 'friend' and a 'valued colleague'.

Home Minister Amit Shah paid his tribute to the Union Minister.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Paswan had good relations with everyone.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called paswan a 'seasoned leader'.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar called Paswan’s death a ‘personal loss’.

West bengal CM Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to the Union Minister.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said he had long association with him as a parliamentarian.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid 'heartfelt condolences'.


