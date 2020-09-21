Ram Vilas Paswan passes away: President, PM Modi, others pay tribute

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on October 08 said that Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Afghan Peace Process and on ongoing talks in Doha. "During the meeting, Prime Minister reaffirmed India's long term commitment to further deepening the historical ties between India and Afghanistan," said Srivastava.
Union Minister and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in Modi-led government. Son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his Twitter handle.
Maharashtra government filed a petition in Supreme Court, seeking vacation of its stay order on Maratha reservation.The Cabinet Minister of Maharashtra and Congress leader, Ashok Chavan met with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai to discuss the issue of Maratha reservation. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister has said, "A petition has to be filed in the Supreme Court challenging the interim order passed by the top court on Maratha reservation." Chavan added that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has discussed the matter with senior leaders of the government.
The Indian Air Force celebrated its 88th anniversary with a grand parade and scintillating air display at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad. The event was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Naravane and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria inspected the parade which was followed a majestic air display. The highlight of the air show this time around was the newly inducted Rafale jets which took part in the air display. The Rafale flew in the 'Vijay' formation, flanked by two Jaguars and Mirage 2000 each. It also carried out a minimum radius turn within an area smaller than a hockey field forming a figure of eight. The Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932. Wishes poured in for the IAF from across the political spectrum with President Kovind and PM Modi leading the way. Watch the full video for all the details on the IAF Day parade 2020.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:39Published
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at PM Narendra Modi over Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. Rahul Gandhi said that China dared to transgress because they know that PM Modi is only concerned about his own image. Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Modi handoved over 1200 sq km of India’s land to China only to protect his own image. Rahul Gandhi also alleged that PM Modi lied to the entire nation only to protect his own image. Rahul Gandhi further alleged that PM Modi is scared of China and even journalists because he is afraid his image will be ruined. India and China have been involved in a standoff with at the LAC in Ladakh since May 2020. Earlier Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had told Parliament that China has been attempting to change the status quo in Ladakh but India is committed to protecting its territorial integrity at any cost. Several rounds of talks have followed between the two sides but not much headway has been made. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:16Published
Several decisions were taken at the 42nd meeting of GST Council held on October 05 with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Finance Minister stated that compensation cess collected this year amounting to about Rs 20,000 crore will get distributed to all states. Sitharaman said, "This year's compensation cess collected amounting to Rs 20,000 crores will be disbursed to the states tonight. Rs 24,000 crores of GST to be released to the states that had received less earlier, will be disbursed by the end of next week."
In a twist weeks ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Lok Janshakti Party decided to contest the polls alone, instead of being part of the National Democratic Alliance. The announcement was made after a meeting chaired by LJP chief Chirag Paswan. On the same day, Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda met party leaders from Bihar. To specify that the LJP has a grouse with the Janata Dal (United), and not the BJP, the LJP parliamentary board asked legislators to strengthen PM Modi. LJP's Ram Vilas Paswan is currently Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister in the Union Cabinet. LJP had been demanding 42 seats to contest as a part of the NDA coalition. The party is likely to field candidates on 143 of the 243 total seats now. Bihar votes on October 28, November 3 and 7, and results will be declared on November 10. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01Published
Union Minister and the president of Republican Party of India Ramdas Athawale mourned the demise of Ram Vilas Pawan and said that he worked towards building Dalit army in the country. "Ram Vilas Paswan..