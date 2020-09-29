EJ Espresso: Opposition ups the ante over Hathras case

Even as outrage grows over the Hathras gangrape case, another case of gangrape was reported in UP's Balrampur district on Thursday.

The political war of words has also gone to fever pitch with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi seeking answers from the Yogi Adityanth-led government of Uttar Pradesh.

BSP chief Mayawati has meanwhile asked Centre to step in and demanded that President's rule be imposed in the state.

