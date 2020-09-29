EJ Espresso: Opposition ups the ante over Hathras case

A fortnight after a Dalit girl was brutally gangraped by four men in Hathras and a day after she was cremated; the Hathras Superintendent of Police has said that the medical report provided by the Aligarh Muslim University Medical College does not confirm rape. The medical report from the Aligarh Muslim University Medical College mentions that there were injuries but it does not confirm forced sexual intercourse. They're waiting for a report of the forensics. As of now, doctors say that they're not confirming rape,’ Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir said. Before the 19-year-old succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday, she was undergoing treatment at Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. She was later cremated in the wee hours of Wednesday amid reports that her parents wanted to wait till morning to complete the last rites. The Yogi Adityanath government has set up an SIT to probe the case and submit the a report within a week’s time. Watch the full video for all the details.
Amid outrage over the Hathras rape case, another similar story has now emerged from neighbouring Balrampur. A Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped and later died on the way to the hospital. Both the accused in the Balrampur incident have been arrested. The mother of the victim said that her daughter was abducted and raped when she had gone for admission in a college. ‘They broke her legs and back, she could not stand or talk, all she said was my stomach is burning,’ said a distraught mother of the victim. She also added that they had no enmity with the accused or anyone else in the locality. The police though said that the post mortem report does not confirm these injuries. Meanwhile, the opposition has lashed out at the Yogi government and slammed it for failing to protect women in the state. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav were among those who lashed out at the state government over the spate of rape incidents in the state. Watch the full video for all the details.
Protests have broken out in many parts of Uttar Pradesh against the Hathras incident. Congress workers were lathi charged and detained by police when they were going to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence in Lucknow. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has demanded the Chief Minister’s resignation over the Hathras shocker. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has set up a Special Investigation Team in the case and sought a report within seven days. PM Modi also called up the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and called for strict action against the guilty. Uttar Pradesh police is facing fire over the victim’s family members’ allegations that they forcefully cremated the victim’s body in the wee hours despite objections from the family members. The local administration has said that they had sought the family members’ permission before her cremation. The woman was raped in a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday. Watch the full video for all the details.
Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati on September 29 announced that her party is going to contest Bihar elections in coalition with Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and other regional parties. "We have decided to fight elections in Bihar in alliance with Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and other parties. Upendra Kushwaha will be the CM if this alliance gets blessing of people of Bihar in the polls," said Mayawati.
Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati on September 29 said that her party will contest by-elections in UP and MP on its own. "Election Commission today announced by-elections for Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in some states. BSP will contest all the Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on its own. The party will not forge any alliance for these bypolls," said Mayawati.
A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gangraped in UP's Hathras, died on Tuesday. The woman was allegedly raped by four men in her village on Sep 14 when she went to a farm. She was taken to a hospital in Aligarh and later moved to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. The woman was reportedly in a critical condition and on ventilator support. Police said the woman had gone to the fields with her mother and went missing. She was later found brutally injured. As per reports, the accused also attempted to strangulate her. Uttar Pradesh Police later took all the four accused into custody. The Kotwali in-charge in Hathras was removed and sent to police lines. Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) was deployed at the victim's house. BSP chief Mayawati had condemned the incident, saying no woman from any community is safe in Uttar Pradesh and asked the state government to pay attention to it.
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves for Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to meet the family of the 20-year-old woman who died after being gang-raped and tortured.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leader Kailash Vijayvargiya commented over Hathras gang-rape case. While reacting over a question the leader said, "The accused have been arrested and case has been sent for investigation."