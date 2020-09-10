Global  
 

EU launches legal action against UK over controversial Brexit bill

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:59s - Published
EU launches legal action against UK over controversial Brexit bill
The UK government now has one month to reply to the Commission's letter.

Over 7,500 finance jobs have left UK for Europe [Video]

Over 7,500 finance jobs have left UK for Europe

More than 7,500 finance jobs and a trillion pounds in assets have already left Britain for the European Union as banks prepare for full-blown Brexit in January, consultants EY said on Thursday. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published
EU looks to curb powers of Big Tech with new Digital Services Act [Video]

EU looks to curb powers of Big Tech with new Digital Services Act

The Digital Services Act, which is expected to be in place by the end of this year, is the first big overhaul of European internet regulation for two decades.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:47Published
Analysis: deadlocks show EU lacks coherence in foreign policy [Video]

Analysis: deadlocks show EU lacks coherence in foreign policy

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:06Published

EU confirms legal action against UK over Brexit

 The European Commission has given formal notice that legal action will be taken against the United Kingdom over its controversial Brexit legislation. Ursula von..
New Zealand Herald

Brexit: EU starts legal action over controversial UK Brexit bill

 An EU deadline for the UK to change its Internal Market Bill passed at the end of September.
BBC News

EU launches legal action over UK Brexit bill

The UK has admitted the bill to regulate the UK's internal market from January 1 overwrites parts of...
SBS - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleBBC News



Brussels begins legal proceedings over Johnson’s Brexit Bill [Video]

Brussels begins legal proceedings over Johnson’s Brexit Bill

The European Commission has started infringement procedures with BorisJohnson’s Government over the controversial UK Internal Market Bill, Ursulavon der Leyen said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
Brexit: EU will 'not be shy' in taking legal action if UK put Northern Ireland peace deal at risk [Video]

Brexit: EU will 'not be shy' in taking legal action if UK put Northern Ireland peace deal at risk

The UK has until the end of the month to withdraw the controversial measures from its draft bill, the Commission said.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:59Published