Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden Experiences Record Fundraising After Presidential Debate

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Joe Biden Experiences Record Fundraising After Presidential Debate

Joe Biden Experiences Record Fundraising After Presidential Debate

Joe Biden and the Democratic Party experienced an influx of donations following Tuesday night’s debate against Donald Trump.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Trump's Campaign Spends $40K On Ad Based On Rumor [Video]

Trump's Campaign Spends $40K On Ad Based On Rumor

The Trump campaign has started running ads which tap into unfounded online rumors that Joe Biden wore an earpiece during Tuesday's presidential debate. According to Business Insider the ads claim Biden "refused" to take a drug test and "declined an earpiece inspection." The Biden campaign rejected both these claims. Facebook has a policy of not fact-checking political speech or ads, although there are some exceptions.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:23Published
Biden: We can't take four more years of Trump [Video]

Biden: We can't take four more years of Trump

US democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says that his country cannot takeanother four years with Donald Trump in office. He said Mr Trump's performancein the first election debate demonstrates the reasons why he should not be re-elected.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
'National embarrassment': Biden on offensive as Trump walks back white supremacist comments [Video]

'National embarrassment': Biden on offensive as Trump walks back white supremacist comments

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:47Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump and Biden disagree about debate

 President Donald Trump says that in Tuesday night's presidential debate he exposed Democratic nominee Joe Biden's dangerous agenda. Biden said the debate..
USATODAY.com

Facebook cracks down on extremist conspiracy group QAnon for hijacking Save the Children movement

 Facebook is cracking down on QAnon for hijacking the Save The Children movement to push false allegations of pedophilia against Biden, Democrats.
USATODAY.com

Biden slams Trump as 'entitled, self-serving'

 Democratic vice presidential nominee Joe Biden blasted President Donald Trump as "an entitled self-serving president" during Biden's most aggressive day on the..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US election: Who has won since 1992 and how did they do it? [Video]

US election: Who has won since 1992 and how did they do it?

A look at the history of the United States presidential elections from 1992,from Bill Clinton ousting George Bush Snr to Donald Trump's shock victory.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Oregon sheriff refutes Trump's claim of support

 Multnomah County, Oregon Sheriff Mike Reese says he "didn't appreciate" President Trump's comments in Tuesday night's debate and tweeted that he 'will never..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Live: President Trump and Joe Biden square off in first presidential debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump will be in the same room Tuesday for the...
Delawareonline - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayCBS NewsNewsmaxNew Zealand HeraldSOHHFOXNews.comEurasia Review


Trump’s terrifying rollback of LGBT+ rights goes completely unchecked during disastrous first debate with Joe Biden

LGBT+ issues were sidelined in the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump,...
PinkNews - Published

Trump Makes Drug Test ‘Demand’ Again Ahead of Debate With Joe Biden

Trump Makes Drug Test ‘Demand’ Again Ahead of Debate With Joe Biden Ahead of Tuesday's big presidential debate, President *Donald Trump* yet again baselessly accused...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

More Than 1 Million Ballots Have Already Been Cast in 2020 Election [Video]

More Than 1 Million Ballots Have Already Been Cast in 2020 Election

1.2 million Americans cast their ballots for the 2020 presidential election before the first presidential debate.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Proud Boys Celebrate on Social Media After Trump Tells Them to ‘Stand By’ [Video]

Proud Boys Celebrate on Social Media After Trump Tells Them to ‘Stand By’

Members of the Proud Boys are "energised" following Donald Trump’s debate performance.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published
US debate commission to make changes to format after Trump-Biden clash [Video]

US debate commission to make changes to format after Trump-Biden clash

The commission said it was "clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates".

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:17Published