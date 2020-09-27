Joe Biden Experiences Record Fundraising After Presidential Debate

Trump's Campaign Spends $40K On Ad Based On Rumor



The Trump campaign has started running ads which tap into unfounded online rumors that Joe Biden wore an earpiece during Tuesday's presidential debate. According to Business Insider the ads claim Biden "refused" to take a drug test and "declined an earpiece inspection." The Biden campaign rejected both these claims. Facebook has a policy of not fact-checking political speech or ads, although there are some exceptions.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:23 Published now