Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Will not allow Gandhis to move forward, Epidemic Act being violated: Noida ADCP

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Will not allow Gandhis to move forward, Epidemic Act being violated: Noida ADCP

Will not allow Gandhis to move forward, Epidemic Act being violated: Noida ADCP

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra left for Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on October 01 to meet family of a 19-year-old rape victim.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that police pushed him and lathi-charged him after they started walking towards Hathras.

"Just now police pushed me, lathi-charged me and threw me to the ground.

I want to ask, can only Modi Ji walk in this country?

Can't a normal person walk?

Our vehicle was stopped, so we started walking," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Yamuna Expressway, on his way to Hathras.

"We have stopped them here.

The Epidemic Act is being violated.

We will not allow them to proceed forward," said Noida ADCP Ranvijay Singh.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

Rahul Gandhi stopped from marching to Hathras, detained

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Thursday detained by the Uttar Pradesh police while he was on his way to Hathras along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Earlier,..
IndiaTimes

Congress convoy to Hathras stopped in UP, Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi proceed on foot

 Vehicles of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who were on their way to Hathras to meet the family of the Dalit gang-rape victim, were..
IndiaTimes
Balrampur Rape [Video]

Balrampur Rape

Amid outrage over the Hathras rape case, another similar story has now emerged from neighbouring Balrampur. A Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped and later died on the way to the hospital. Both the accused in the Balrampur incident have been arrested. The mother of the victim said that her daughter was abducted and raped when she had gone for admission in a college. ‘They broke her legs and back, she could not stand or talk, all she said was my stomach is burning,’ said a distraught mother of the victim. She also added that they had no enmity with the accused or anyone else in the locality. The police though said that the post mortem report does not confirm these injuries. Meanwhile, the opposition has lashed out at the Yogi government and slammed it for failing to protect women in the state. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav were among those who lashed out at the state government over the spate of rape incidents in the state. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:53Published

Hathras Hathras City in Uttar Pradesh, India

'FSL report found no semen in victim's body,' says ADG Prashant Kumar on Hathras case [Video]

'FSL report found no semen in victim's body,' says ADG Prashant Kumar on Hathras case

UP Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Hathras case informed that according to FSL report no semen was found in victim's body. He said, "Post-mortem report says victim died due to her neck injury. FSL report hasn't found sperm in samples, making it clear that some people twisted the matter to stir caste-based tension. Such people will be identified and legal action will be taken."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:15Published

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

Congress to launch 'Kisan Yatra' from Punjab to Delhi against farm laws, Rahul Gandhi to join

 The Congress party has planned massive protests against the farm laws from September 24 to November 14.
DNA

Priyanka Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Indian politician

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi arrested while marching towards Hathras to meet victim family

 Uttar Pradesh Police Personnel also told Gandhi that his sister and he have been arrested as they were marching in an area where section 144 has been imposed.
DNA

Will continue to fight till women's safety is ensured in UP: Priyanka Gandhi

 Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said her party will continue to fight till women's safety is ensured in Uttar Pradesh and unless the government..
IndiaTimes

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Hathras woman not raped: UP Police

 A senior Uttar Pradesh police officer said on Thursday said the forensic report has revealed that the 19-year-old Hathras woman who succumbed to her injuries at..
IndiaTimes
‘Send Yogi back to Gorakhnath Math’: Mayawati attacks UP CM over rape cases [Video]

‘Send Yogi back to Gorakhnath Math’: Mayawati attacks UP CM over rape cases

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath faces fire over spate of rape cases in the state. Leaders from the opposition party in UP are demanding the chief minister’s resignation. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said CM Adityanath should resign if he cannot protect women. The BSP chief said that giving compensation will not stop atrocities against women. Recently, the Hathras rape case has sparked anger in the state. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:29Published

Yamuna Expressway road in India

Singapore-based firm offers to invest in film academy for new film city in Uttar Pradesh

 The proposal was made during the interaction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a group of filmmakers and artists over the new film city that will be..
DNA

Tweets about this