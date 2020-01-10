health dept. 10.1.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

Of the weekend and rain showers get is going on sunday ... it is folly.

All think you we are in our weekly check-in with alexa in fayette county health department on all things cobit related are joining us by phone kevin good morning to you ... you are did i start off as we do here.

I would later cobit case numbers as you an update versus what i hear.

We three yesterday to do the month before we had 2014 were mostly started or the previous record now.

I mean were approaching, i think seven months now since the first official confirmed case here in the county only get your thoughts on this and we singles number, sort of steadily growing over the past month.

You just said september was the highest one now.

I wanted to tell you are more people going and getting test it at this point, and therefore contributing to those numbers or do you think it more people just got following that guided sin.

Therefore, contracting, ... university schools in person on campus.

You are the students to pursue the numbers for septembe the we want people to know others also seem too many people who are tired of this, you're going to what you were doing pretty cool, but people are: guidelines for her to be doing or slipping off the we need people to the course course sta vigilant wise words there of course we are sure to sort them out new guidance, possibly halloween and trick-or-treating i'm sure you've been in touch with him as other health officials are to wear something you maybe expect them to us day- to-day regards to ... should you going to see the people you work is fun for family.

The "major so working guidelines some recommendations about god encouraged birds will be billed moderate risk.

We mentioned earlier this hour registration for the flu shot right there that is, people can still sign up to get back ... fortunately, we show to people on the apartment at 359 280 people on the apartment at 359 282 444 schedule your free shor the extra language free for everyone is really could make i easier doing that testing where people can actually do it to them right from all ... the you can call circle 199222 you can call circle 199-2222.

You have a lot of results in 2 to 3 to any final thought today kevin ... we need your help stopping the spread of sprouts aware your mask washer be 6 feet apart from people who don't live in the same home as you stay vigilant sure i can thank you so much for chat