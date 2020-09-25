Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 42,202

The UK has reported 460,178 coronavirus cases and 42,202 deaths, up by 59 fromthe previous day.

Victoria has had one more coronavirus death, taking the state toll to 782 and the national figure to...

Coronavirus infections in the U.S. passed the 7 million mark this week, with the death toll now more...

A Twin Cities priest who told his congregation that coronavirus was man-made and called the death...

Robert Miller "Thousands of Covid deaths to be wiped off records. Scientists raised the alarm after discovering anyone who tests… https://t.co/x3hMEumEbP 3 hours ago

Sean Previl #NEW : Ontario's latest #COVID19 numbers: 538 new cases, increasing total confirmed to 52,248 3 new deaths, raising… https://t.co/GqLBdnkSUF 2 hours ago

Larry Ledge #KBF RT @rob_miller12345 : "Thousands of Covid deaths to be wiped off records. Scientists raised the alarm after discovering anyone who tests pos… 2 hours ago

Jay Dee RT @SeanPrevil : #NEW : Ontario's latest #COVID19 numbers: 538 new cases, increasing total confirmed to 52,248 3 new deaths, raising death t… 58 minutes ago

Rod L Cleveland Biden not understanding #COVID19 statistics and may have lied or very least fudged the numbers at the… https://t.co/6dergjOKZF 55 minutes ago

𝒞 RT @EdsonCGuido : "The long duration of the pandemic, combined with the absence of a clear end, can dull people’s sense of shock. Some brain… 28 minutes ago

[email protected] #Covid Watch: Numbers and Developments The number of reported #coronavirus cases from India stood at 63,88,004 at… https://t.co/GztI8Nltiz 15 minutes ago