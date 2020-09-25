Global  
 

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 42,202

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 42,202

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 42,202

The UK has reported 460,178 coronavirus cases and 42,202 deaths, up by 59 fromthe previous day.


Priest Told to Stop Calling Coronavirus a Scam in Sermons

A Twin Cities priest who told his congregation that coronavirus was man-made and called the death...
Newsmax

U.S. coronavirus infections surpass 7 million as CDC issues somber warning

Coronavirus infections in the U.S. passed the 7 million mark this week, with the death toll now more...
CBS News

Victoria has one more coronavirus death, another 12 cases

Victoria has had one more coronavirus death, taking the state toll to 782 and the national figure to...
SBS


Dwarikanathrath

[email protected] #Covid Watch: Numbers and Developments The number of reported #coronavirus cases from India stood at 63,88,004 at… https://t.co/GztI8Nltiz 15 minutes ago

Niborobin55

Niborobin Today's Oklahoma Coronavirus infections surge numbers: 88,369 - 1,170 more sickened Death Toll: 1,035 - 4 more de… https://t.co/I6BkseFyUR 19 minutes ago

cmllbrts

𝒞 RT @EdsonCGuido: "The long duration of the pandemic, combined with the absence of a clear end, can dull people’s sense of shock. Some brain… 28 minutes ago

RodLCleveland

Rod L Cleveland Biden not understanding #COVID19 statistics and may have lied or very least fudged the numbers at the… https://t.co/6dergjOKZF 55 minutes ago

JayDeeWriting

Jay Dee RT @SeanPrevil: #NEW: Ontario's latest #COVID19 numbers: 538 new cases, increasing total confirmed to 52,248 3 new deaths, raising death t… 58 minutes ago

LedgeLarry

Larry Ledge #KBF RT @rob_miller12345: "Thousands of Covid deaths to be wiped off records. Scientists raised the alarm after discovering anyone who tests pos… 2 hours ago

SeanPrevil

Sean Previl #NEW: Ontario's latest #COVID19 numbers: 538 new cases, increasing total confirmed to 52,248 3 new deaths, raising… https://t.co/GqLBdnkSUF 2 hours ago

rob_miller12345

Robert Miller "Thousands of Covid deaths to be wiped off records. Scientists raised the alarm after discovering anyone who tests… https://t.co/x3hMEumEbP 3 hours ago


Latest Coronavirus Numbers 9/30 [Video]

Latest Coronavirus Numbers 9/30

Here are the latest coronavirus for our state and our region.

Credit: CBS4 Miami
Casino gambling numbers show a continue slow period [Video]

Casino gambling numbers show a continue slow period

Casino gambling remained slow last month that according to new numbers from the Nevada gaming control board. In August, the state saw $743 million dollars in casino house winnings, that's down 22%..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
COVID numbers spiking in WI [Video]

COVID numbers spiking in WI

In some areas of Wisconsin, including Green Bay, hospitals are wait listing COVID-19 patients due to the increased numbers statewide. Wisconsin currently ranks number three in the country in terms of..

Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4