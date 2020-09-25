Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 42,202
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 42,202
The UK has reported 460,178 coronavirus cases and 42,202 deaths, up by 59 fromthe previous day.
