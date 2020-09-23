Rahul Chahar lauds Pollard and Pandya's performances, says 'team believed in them'

Mumbai Indians on October 01 won by 48 runs against Kings XI Punjab at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians cricketer Rahul Chahar praised the performances of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya by saying that the team believed in both of them and they are in great form.

Hardik Pandya then joined Pollard and the duo bludgeoned the KXIP bowling attack in the death overs.

A late onslaught by Pandya and Pollard powered Mumbai Indians to post a mammoth total of 191 runs in their allotted 20 overs.