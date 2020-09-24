Global  
 

Coronavirus numbers by county: Oct. 1, 2020

Coronavirus numbers by county: Oct. 1, 2020
New coronavirus cases reported in Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties.

23 new cases.... which includes the masonic cases...that are under review.9e in the hospital.

These are the exposure locations.

September 22nd.... dimbleby funeral home, in whitesboro.

And w-e autenrith (ought-in-rith) funeral home, in newport.

September 25th and 26th the bosnian islamic association, in utica.

And on the 27th... north gage presbyterian church, utica.

Times are listed at wktv.com.

In herkimer count -- one new positive test.

17 active cases.

No one is in the hospital.

In otsego county -- there are two new positive cases.

One suny oneonta student, one hartwick student.

21 active.

And one person is in the hospital.




