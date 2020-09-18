WEB EXTRA: Glass Fire In California
Firefighters working the Glass Fire in California captured this video in Sonoma and Napa counties.
The crews worked to save and protect structures, wineries, and livestock.
WEB EXTRA: Crews Battle Glass Fire By AirThousands have been evacuated as fires burn in Northern California. Crews were battling the Glass Fire in Sonoma County by air Monday, trying to slow the flames and save homes and other structures.
WEB EXTRA: Sonoma County Orange Glow In Sky As Smoke Covers The RegionLook at the orange/yellow glow in the sky over part of Sonoma County, CA Monday as smoke from the Glass Fire impacts the area.
WEB EXTRA: Eerie Orange Glow Over Antelope Valley, CaSmoke from the Bobcat Fire in California caused an orange tint over Antelope Valley on Thursday (9/17). A helicopter caught the eerie glow.