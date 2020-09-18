WEB EXTRA: Glass Fire In California

Global  
 

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:44s
Firefighters working the Glass Fire in California captured this video in Sonoma and Napa counties.

The crews worked to save and protect structures, wineries, and livestock.


