Tonight, skies should begin to clear a bit for most of the area.

Further towards the Northwoods, some lake effect rain and snow showers from Lake Superior may pass over, seeing some of the first flakes of the year.

With temperatures expected to be in the lower to mid 30s for many areas by Friday morning, you can expect some frost and freeze conditions.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with the stray chance of a rain shower due to the lake effect.

High temperatures will be near 50.

Another round of frost and freeze conditions will return Friday night into Saturday morning with lows once again in the lower to mid 30s.

Temperatures will climb to near 50 Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of some light rain showers from an area of low pressure that’s expected to track across Northern Illinois.

Some rain showers may linger into Sunday.

Warmer weather returns as we turn the page to next week.

Highs will climb back into the 60s.


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

We will have more of those scattered showers again today with highs in the upper-50s to around 60. A few more of those scattered showers will stick around tonight with lows in the low-40s. More..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:32Published
Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast [Video]

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

70s will be on the return with a period of dry and above average temperatures on the way. After getting into the upper 60s and lower 70s today, we will cool off into the lower 50s and upper 40s tonight..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:30Published