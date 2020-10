It was another day of watching, waiting and hoping in Calistoga as fire continued to threaten the Napa Valley community from multiple directions.



Related videos from verified sources KPIX Fire Watch: Homes Burn in Wine Country, Red Flag Warning Extended



KPIX team coverage from Kenny Choi along the fire front in Angwin and Andrea Nakano in Calistoga; meteorologist Paul Heggen has an update on the North Bay wind forecast. (10-1-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 10:13 Published 50 minutes ago Governor Newsom Visits Glass Fire Area As It Rages For Third Day



Anne Makovec reports on Newsom's visit to Napa County as Glass Fire grows to over 50,000 acres. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:17 Published 6 hours ago Glass Fire rages on California mountain



This is the moment the devastating Glass Fire ravages a Californian mountaintop and sends smoke high into the air.The fast-growing blaze has burned over 48,000 acres in the Californian counties of Napa.. Credit: Zenger News Duration: 01:09 Published 7 hours ago