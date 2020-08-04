MSHSL proceeds with winter sports, decides against fall state tournaments

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 4 minutes ago

A huge week one the minnesota state high school league held another board of directors meeting today to again discuss fall and winter sports.

K?

"*i?

"*m* news three sports director ?

"* kaleb gillock ?

"* joins us with what fans should expect./// (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

And some bad news out of this... but we have to remember this is all for the kids.

The board decided to proceed with winter sports... we'll get to that in a moment.

As for fall sports... it voted 10 to eight against having any postseason play after the section tournament.

Also... no fans will be allowed at indoor events in school facilities and there will be a limit of 250 fans at outdoor events.

Winter sports will see their schedules reduced by 30 percent.

Teams are not permitted to play more than two games per week... except for the final two weeks of the regular season when they can play three due to covid?

"*related rescheduling.// (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

Look at the start dates for the winter sports season.

Dance will begin on november 9th.

Boys hockey and boys basketball on novemeber 23rd.

Wrestling and girls hockey starts on november 30th followe by gymnastics and girls basketball on december 7th.

There is no word on a postseason for winter sports