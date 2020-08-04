Video Credit: WKTV - Published 2 minutes ago

Tesla fan club hosted an event at sherill brook park in new hartford.

Newschannel2's chelsea sherrod was there this evening and has the story.

Chelsea: the interest in electric cars is increasing among drivers for its economic and environmental advanatges and for just the simple reasons of style and performance upgrades.

Local residents and car connoisseurs were able to take a look at a variety of differny vehicles and explore what's inside.

National drive electric week is a nationwide celebration to raise awareness of the benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

About 10 plug-in hybrid and fully electric cars were lined up for attendees to survey, inside and out and there were not just teslas but owners brought hyundai, subaru and chevy electric vehicles to be on display.

Electric cars are less expensive, more convenient to fuel than gasoline vehicles, are better for the environment and reduce our dependence on foreign oil.

While the popularity of electric cars grows, there are some myths about these vehicles.

Like pollution and the thought of not beinabto go .

None brett taylor: some electric vehicles can travel quite far on a charge.

So the longest range electric vehicle right now it's over 400 miles on a charge.

And then there are some of them that are lower there might be like 150 miles on a charge.

And so it depends on a persons needs and how far they need to travel in between charges to find what they may want to choose.

All of these are model three they're just different colors and they have slightly different wheels on them but it's the same model of car.

Some of them are rear wheel drive version of the car and some of them are what they call dual motor all wheel drives they have a second motor up front that allows them to power the front wheels as well.

Chelsea: and on average electrical car users save about 150 dollars per month and 1/3 to 1/4 per year on money that they wouldve spent on fuel.

Reporting in new hartford, i'm chelsea sherrod.

Newschannel2.

