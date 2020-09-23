Brexit briefing: 90 days until the end of the transition period

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said with only weeks to go until the Brexit deadline that "it's absurd" that the focus is on legal action, rather than negotiations Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Britain and the European Union have agreed that they still disagree on key parts of trade agreement talks, but London will work hard to try to secure a deal. That comes after the European bloc launched a legal case against the UK. Adam Reed reports.
While reacting on government's action against Amnesty International (global human right organization), Ministry of External Affairs said, "The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a press release on this issue. Non Government Organizations (NGOs) are expected to adhere to all our laws. Just as they would in other countries including United States and European Union. We expect other governments will not condone contravention of Indian laws by any entity," said spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava. Amnesty said its bank accounts had been frozen and it had been forced to lay off staff in the country and suspend all its campaign and research work.MEA also reacted on Rohingya refugee crisis, Srivastava said that "the progress in Rakhine State Development Programme (RSDP) was discussed" with Myanmar in the light of recent Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) talks and with Bangladesh on the same issue. India signed a development programme for Rakhine State in Myanmar in late 2017 which was designed to assist the Myanmar government in Rakhine State to build housing infrastructure for displaced Rohingyas.