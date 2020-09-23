Global  
 

Brexit briefing: 90 days until the end of the transition period

Brexit briefing: 90 days until the end of the transition period

Brexit briefing: 90 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31.

Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.


Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Telford: The town needing a Brexit deal more than most

 Telford exports the UK's highest proportion of goods to the EU, a study suggests.
BBC News
Starmer: Current state of Brexit is ‘absurd’ [Video]

Starmer: Current state of Brexit is ‘absurd’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said with only weeks to go until the Brexit deadline that "it's absurd" that the focus is on legal action, rather than negotiations Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

EU hits UK with legal action over Brexit [Video]

EU hits UK with legal action over Brexit

Britain and the European Union have agreed that they still disagree on key parts of trade agreement talks, but London will work hard to try to secure a deal. That comes after the European bloc launched a legal case against the UK. Adam Reed reports.

EU launches legal action against UK over controversial Brexit bill [Video]

EU launches legal action against UK over controversial Brexit bill

The UK government now has one month to reply to the Commission's letter.

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

EU warns Turkey of sanctions over 'provocations' in Mediterranean

 EU leaders are meeting as member Greece is locked in a row with Turkey over energy and sea borders.
BBC News
Foreign NGOs must adhere to Indian laws with respect to foreign funding: MEA on Amnesty international [Video]

Foreign NGOs must adhere to Indian laws with respect to foreign funding: MEA on Amnesty international

While reacting on government's action against Amnesty International (global human right organization), Ministry of External Affairs said, "The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a press release on this issue. Non Government Organizations (NGOs) are expected to adhere to all our laws. Just as they would in other countries including United States and European Union. We expect other governments will not condone contravention of Indian laws by any entity," said spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava. Amnesty said its bank accounts had been frozen and it had been forced to lay off staff in the country and suspend all its campaign and research work.MEA also reacted on Rohingya refugee crisis, Srivastava said that "the progress in Rakhine State Development Programme (RSDP) was discussed" with Myanmar in the light of recent Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) talks and with Bangladesh on the same issue. India signed a development programme for Rakhine State in Myanmar in late 2017 which was designed to assist the Myanmar government in Rakhine State to build housing infrastructure for displaced Rohingyas.

'Still no clarity for NI business' as Brexit clock counts down

'Still no clarity for NI business' as Brexit clock counts down Certainty and clarity are badly needed less than 100 days from the end of the Brexit transition,...
Ministers accused of trying to shift blame over potential Brexit border chaos

Hauliers reacted angrily after ministers warned of 7,000-truck-long queues in Kent if they fail to...
Only a quarter of UK businesses say they are ready for Brexit, with less than 4 months to go

Statistics revealed by Michael Gove painted an alarming picture of Britain's readiness for the end of...
